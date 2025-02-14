Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 185,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $51.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

