Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSTR opened at $324.92 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.90.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

