Best Space Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Archer Aviation are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the space industry, including satellite manufacturing, space tourism, space exploration, and other related activities. Investing in space stocks provides exposure to the potential growth and development of the rapidly expanding commercial space sector. Companies in this sector include space agencies, satellite operators, aerospace manufacturers, and space tourism companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.94. 11,007,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,951,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,174,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369,305. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

