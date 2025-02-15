Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 770 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

