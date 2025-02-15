Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

