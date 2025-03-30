Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.1 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

