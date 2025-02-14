MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.38 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.