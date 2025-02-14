PayPay Securities Corp Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,452 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,014 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period.

SQQQ stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

