10,046 Shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Acquired by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $144,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000.

Shares of NVDD stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

