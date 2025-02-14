Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 1,752 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

