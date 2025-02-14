SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

