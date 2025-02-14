Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,379 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.99 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

