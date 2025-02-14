Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

ACGL stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.