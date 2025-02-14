Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

NYSE U opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,462.80. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 681,154 shares of company stock worth $16,639,520. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

