Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on USIO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio
Usio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.78. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Usio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.