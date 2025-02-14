Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Usio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Usio during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Usio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.78. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Articles

