Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of KCE opened at $142.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $149.66. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

