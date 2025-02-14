Vicus Capital Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,347,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,690,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,412,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $49.12.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

