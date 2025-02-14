Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Creative Planning raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

