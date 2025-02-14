W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 1,294 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 151,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.