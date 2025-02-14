Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,471,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,650,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

