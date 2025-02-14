Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.