1,016,758 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,016,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Prudential makes up approximately 2.3% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PUK opened at $18.30 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

