12,512 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Acquired by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 173.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,872,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 1,187,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 621,992 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,037 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 296,050 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS FBCG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

