Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Critical Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Nano Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $849.04 million 1.25 -$42.99 million ($0.65) -48.49 Nano Labs $11.06 million 3.36 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 4 1 2.86 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ichor and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $42.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -2.45% -1.38% -0.99% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats Nano Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

