16,996 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

