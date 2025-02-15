The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

