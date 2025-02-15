WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

