WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 10,366 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 812.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

