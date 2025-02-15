JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 31360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,787,000 after buying an additional 252,257 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,084,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 132,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

