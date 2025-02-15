The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

