20,727 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

HYDB stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

