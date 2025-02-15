Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,591 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after buying an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,337,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

