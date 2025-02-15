Family CFO Inc Sells 6,165 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Family CFO Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.