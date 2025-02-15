916 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Creative Planning boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 193,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,027.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,086.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,070.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,148.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.