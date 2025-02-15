Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Informatica

Informatica Trading Down 22.2 %

NYSE:INFA opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 24.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Informatica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 398.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,139 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.