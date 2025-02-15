Family CFO Inc Purchases 513 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 414,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,959,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 311,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.21 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

