Scarborough Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

