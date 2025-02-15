Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 4795996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.17.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $866,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.