Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 281,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 112,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
