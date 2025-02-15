ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 5,033 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $316.18 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

