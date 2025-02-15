Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

