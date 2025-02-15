Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

