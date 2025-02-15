Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 111.18% and a negative net margin of 203.76%.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

