Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 111.18% and a negative net margin of 203.76%.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
APDN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $14.40.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.