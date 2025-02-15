Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 40.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $26.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
