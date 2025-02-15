Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 40.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $26.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

