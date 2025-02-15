Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

