Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

