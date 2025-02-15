Hickory Asset Management Inc. Takes $484,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAPR. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $241.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.