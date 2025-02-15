Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eaton by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $137,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eaton by 3,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after buying an additional 390,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day moving average of $331.30.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

