Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 774,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,045,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

