CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $316.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

